CSO congratulates, tasks 10th NASS on citizens impacting legislation

National Assembly

…calls on Nigerians to hold lawmakers accountable

…wants passage of Electoral Offences Commission Bill

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organization, Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development and the Electoral Hub, Monday, congratulated and tasked the newly inaugurated National Assembly members on people-based legislation that would transform their lives.

The call was made in a statement signed by the Director, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels.

Hamman-Obels said members of the 10th National Assembly should understand that they are now in for serious national assignment and are expected to deliver in the interest and well-being of Nigerians whom they directly represent because much is expected of them while they perform their constitutional duties as legislators including rule-making, budget approval, executive and judicial oversight, and others.

According to her, IRIAD- Electoral Hub came up with some specific issues of concern in its engagement with indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in crafting an agenda for the 10th NASS, which include the need for representatives to: uphold justice and integrity, review housing policy in favour of the masses, obliterate sectional sentiments, sanction electoral offenders, ensure a fair judiciary, ensure adequate implementation of public policies, cut wastage of public funds, monitor project implementation to ensure quality, guarantee and protection of citizens’ rights, conformity with the rule of law, conduct a thorough public sector reform for improved education, health, transportation, and agriculture in the country.

And she added that these concerns are palpable and the extent to which the 10th NASS can address them would be very key to measuring their success or failure.

Therefore, the organization called on the 10th NASS to establish robust oversight committees to ensure accountability and legality of the actions of the other arms of government as well as government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

She pointed out that gender and inclusivity issues are to be prioritized by the National Assembly and State House of Assemblies in all aspects of governance.

She also said the legislature should work towards achieving equal representation and meaningful participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalized groups in decision-making processes by passing legislations that address gender discrimination, gender-based violence, and promotes women’s rights and empowerment.

Meanwhile, she charged legislators on integrity, transparency, accountability, and act in the interest of the people.

She also advocated for policy measures to combat the tripartite problems of poverty, widening inequality and unemployment.

She said: “The Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development and THE ELECTORAL HUB calls on members of the newly inaugurated 10th National Assembly to view their 4-year tenure as an opportunity to impact positively on their constituents and contribute to the democratic advancement, development and prosperity of the country.

“The National Assembly is not just another arm of the Nigerian government but it is an essential component for the service of public interests. Legislative functions of rule-making, budget approval, executive and judicial oversight, confirmation of appointments, and constitutional amendment, make it a key force for ensuring that government is not merely an exercise in the control of the people, but an exercise in the interest of the people.

“Members of the National Assembly, being direct representatives of constituents, are the ideal agents for the expression of public will. It is on this note, that IRIAD – THE ELECTORAL HUB heartily congratulates and welcomes members of the newly inaugurated 10th National Assembly as they take up the crucial responsibilities attached to their occupancy of the hallowed chamber.

“The success of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the effective discharge of their functions would be reflective of the broader success of our government and state institutions. This can be best guaranteed through collective efforts from citizens, civil society actors, legislators themselves, as well as other arms of government.”

However, the organisation called on Nigerians to hold lawmakers accountable for their inactions on various issues that affect them.

“For citizens, public inputs are crucial for ensuring responsiveness and accountability of elected representatives.

“We, therefore, urge every Nigerian to actively engage elected representatives through active participation in public forums, town hall meetings, and community discussions. These will allow citizens determine policy directions through demands, support and feedback.

“It will also enhance accountability as citizens will be better informed and equipped to monitor the assembly’s activities, track the performance of elected officials and demand transparency and accountability.

“Civil society actors must leave no stone unturned in the continuous efforts towards securing a legislative arm that advances the ideals of responsiveness, responsibility, accountability, inclusivity and equitable management of state affairs.

“The push for an active civic culture through sensitization campaigns, citizen-friendly legislation through advocacy, and stakeholder engagements, especially with members of the legislature are important activities that can guarantee that the 10th NASS upholds the tenets of democracy and good governance.

“We reiterate that the effectiveness and efficiency of the National Assembly is particularly dependent on the presence of open and effective channels of communication between citizens and their representatives.

“We, therefore, implore members of the legislative arm to prioritize the needs of their constituents as they take up the roles and responsibilities they have signed up for.

“The 10th NASS can contribute to this end by introducing people-centred policies and reforms. Serving the people requires a genuine commitment to public service and a penchant for upholding the principles of democracy, inclusion, equity, and justice.

“As an organization committed to promoting democratic values, promoting responsive and accountable governments, and advocating for inclusion, IRIAD-THE ELECTORAL HUB stands ready to support the 10th National Assembly in the interest of a better Nigeria.

“We implore all elected representatives to recognize their 4-year tenure as an opportunity to impact positively on their constituents and contribute to the overall advancement of the quality of our democracy and development as a country. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams!”

She also emphasized the importance of legislators establishing channels of communication for inputs and feedback from their constituents and prioritize public interest in the discharge of their array of functions.

According to her, established lines of communication would allow for meaningful and continuous dialogue between representatives and the populace.

However, the organisation called on the National Assembly to strengthen extant accountability and anti-corruption laws and ensure their effective implementation, and contribute toward opening up government by ensuring effective and efficient implementation of the Freedom of Information Act.

Meanwhile, it called on 10th NASS “to intensify efforts towards the quick passage of the Electoral Offense Commission Bill. This bill will not only enhance electoral integrity but also build public confidence in the electoral process.

“IRIAD – THE ELECTORAL HUB encourages the National Assembly and State House of Assemblies to work collaboratively across party lines and foster an environment of cooperation and consensus-building.”