CSO congratulates Imasuen, Omoruyi, Iyawe, calls on minority to ensure effective representation

National Assembly

…says NASS should address fuel subsidy removal palliatives, infrastructure

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, congratulated Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Neda Imasuen; the Member representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon Murphy Omoruyi; and the Member representing Oredo constituency of Edo State House of Assembly, Esosa Iyawe, on their inauguration.

The Founder and President, OLF, and Labour Party, LP, chieftain, Chief Patrick Eholor, described their victory and inauguration as well deserved and historic.

Eholor said they are to understand that the people are watching, waiting and expecting effective representation that would bring to them the dividends of democracy.

He also counseled them on being servants to the people by ensuring people-centred bills and legislation are made to better their communities.

He said: “My message to Hon. Esosa Iyawe representing Oredo constituency, Senator Neda Imasuen representing Edo South Senatorial District and Murphy Omoruyi representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha is that they should be focused and be outstanding by being people-oriented and I also want to use this opportunity to congratulate him once more.

“People they are representing expect a lot from them when it comes to grassroot development.”

Meanwhile, the social crusader pointed out that Labour Party and others are in the minority bloc of the National Assembly or even some State House of Assemblies they are to effectively represent their people and ensure legislations that would transform lives of the people.

“Despite being a minority there is still a lot of work to do as they too can influence the majority if the policy they are bringing forward favours the grassroots, the only difference between them and the majority is number.

“They should as well remain focused and be people oriented in whatever they are doing so as to set the pace and raise the standard high.

However, he (Eholor) charged the 10th National Assembly on focusing on burning issues affecting Nigerians.

“They should first address Fuel subsidy removal palliatives. They should speedily and critically look into the petroleum sector as it is telling hard on the people and they should by all means make sure our refineries are working and fuel smuggling out of the country should stop.

“On infrastructure, as lawmakers, they should give back to the society with the money that is allocated to them.

“They should not just put infrastructure out there but quality infrastructure, not the ones that they will execute a project of less than a million Naira and at the end it costs more than N1 million for the project and there will be no one to checkmate them.

On electricity, the National Assembly should also ensure that Nigeria can generate enough electricity to go round at a time without rationing the number of megawatts.”

He also added that the National Assembly should ensure a mechanism is set in motion to ensure, “All corrupt political leaders should be investigated and if found guilty should face the law.

“Corruption has greatly killed this country and it is high time the lawmakers check this to reduce and if possible wipe out corruption in this country so we can have a better Nigeria.”