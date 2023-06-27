CSO calls for synergy between relevant stakeholders to boost blood donation

File: Voluntary blood donation is a healthy habit

…raises concern over low blood donation

….appeals to Nigerians to volunteer

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS hospitals and primary health centres continue to experience a shortage in blood banks across the country, a nonprofit organization, Haima Health Initiative, Tuesday, called on relevant stakeholders to synergize to boost blood donation.

Speaking on the necessity of Ministries, Agencies and the private sector synergizing on addressing the shortfall in blood donation, the Founder, Haima Health Initiative, Bukola Bolarinwa, said the move will holistically address the challenge in low blood donation.

Bolarinwa also said the current donation of 500,000 pints of blood is grossly inadequate to meet the demand by Nigerians.

She said: “This will be ideal as we need all hands on deck to solve this problem, low blood donation by Nigerians. The Ministry of Health and National Blood Service Commission should be at the forefront of this multi-stakeholder approach. Organisations like Haima Health, the Red Cross and Club 25 have a lot of experience hosting such drives.

“It is vital for this not to be one time activities, but regular and scheduled so we can always have blood banks full.

“Large private organisations also have a major role to play in motivating their staff and customers donate blood. We have worked with exemplary organisations such as Access Bank, GE, UN and Total who should be modelled.

“With approximately 200 million, Nigeria needs an estimated 1.8 million units of blood annually, but voluntary non-remunerated blood donation accounts for only 10% of total blood collection in the country.

“Data from the NBSC states that Nigeria collects only 500,000 pints of blood annually from voluntary blood donors, leaving a shortfall of about 73.3 per cent of blood need every year.

“We need only one per cent of the population that is 2 million people to give blood voluntarily and Nigeria will meet its target.”

She also said to disabuse the minds of Nigerians on myths about blood donations, her Organisation had intensified advocacy to sensitize Nigerians.

“We do a lot of advocacy on blood donation, using traditional and social media to educate Nigerians on the need for regular blood donation.

“We also work with religious and civil society organisations to use their reach to teach members as leadership plays a strong role on motivating people.

“Finally, we work with several student bodies at Universities and NYSC as students are more likely to be give blood and become life long donors after giving at a young age”, she added.

Meanwhile, she appealed to Nigerians to volunteer and go to health care facilities for voluntary blood donation.

“For Nigerians, please register as a voluntary donor with Haima Health Initiative using our website and we will support you through the voluntary blood donation process. It is quick and painless with one blood donation having the potential to save three lives because it can be separated into various components. It is an act of charity in all major religions as it giving the gift of life to vulnerable people.

“For the government, please invest more within the healthcare space as a whole, as a healthy population is vital to safety and economic prosperity.

“In addition, please continue to partner with all stakeholders as its only though partnership that we can achieve all our goals”, she said.