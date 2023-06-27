CRPP carpets amended Edo pension law for former governors

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has condemned the recently amended Edo State pension law for governors and deputy governors by the immediate past house of assembly which now include Speakers and Deputy Speakers describing it as anti-people and unprogressive.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, the chairman of CRP, Dr Samson Isibor described the 7th assembly as colourless and accused it of not making laws to the benefit of the people.

Although the bill has not been signed into law, Isibor said he would mobilise the people to protest if the governor signs the bill into law.

According to him, “It is uncalled for. It is unimaginable that at this material time where people are suffering, where people are lamenting, a governor and his cohorts are now allocating pensions to themselves. If the governor signs that bill into law, we will call out the citizens of Edo State to protest against the governor because it is uncalled for.

“What has the governor done for the people that he is now allocating new amounts to themselves?

“People are lamenting that there are no roads, no light, no health facilities. What is he telling us? Look at other governors, they are helping their people and ours is not.

“He is not a listening governor. He never listened to the cry of the people. The citizens cannot have three square meals a day, the farmers are lamenting that they cannot access their farms and we have a governor who never listen to them but he listens to how to cut the cake and make sure they carry our money away”

On the past house of Assembly, Isibor said “We did not elect him to come to carry away our patrimony in this state, we have endured enough, if he signs that thing, we will protest against it because it is an anti-masses bill.

“Don’t mind them, those ones were toothless bulldogs, we don’t reckon with them, they were not for the people, they went there to be yes men so that they will get their own share of the cake.”