C’River govt bans Okada in Calabar

…says Offenders will face full wrath of the law

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Again, the Cross River state government has banned activities of all commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada from plying Calabar metropolis.



The Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu gave the directive in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche on Wednesday and made available to newsmen.



“As the State Government plans towards ensuring a safe and secured Cross River. The Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, after due consultation with key Security Chiefs in the state, has directed as follows

“A total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within the Calabar metropolis.



“Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.



“Anyone caught going against this directive will have the motorcycle impounded, and the offender prosecuted.



“In the same vein, those involved in criminal vandalization of public amenities like street lights, lamp posts, traffic lights etc are advised to desist forthwith, as culprits will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.