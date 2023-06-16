Criticise constructively, Uzodimma tells Editors

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Friday, called on the members of the Nigeria Guild Editors, to toe the line of constructive criticisms.

Uzodimma, spoke while addressing members of the Guild, at the the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors held in Owerri.

The governor said constructive criticisms would encourage national development.

According to Uzodimma, “We have a huge complex population and stories and ideas filed by the media readily become a point of reference. What the citizens are fed with can make or mark our democracy because the pen is mightier than the sword. We can hardly rise above our environment but there is need for improvement, because our democracy is a work in progress, with its transformative ingredients being refined daily.

“The APC will never impede the work of journalists. We need the media to strengthen our democracy but we must all work together to ensure its protection and survival.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs your support, encouragement and constructive criticism and we must manage post-election reactions and grow our democracy together. I also commend the outgoing President of the NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah, for graciously serving the Guild and humbly stepping aside after only one tenure in office.

“I want to also assure the editors of the continued commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his political party to encouraging constructive journalism which in turn strengthens democracy,” Governor said.

Among other things he pleaded with the editors that; “No democracy is perfect, and we should be patient and work to encourage the populace to be patient in their expectations.”