Cristiano Ronaldo receives Guinness World Records award after 200th cap for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has received the Guinness World Records certificate after becoming the first male player to make 200 international appearances.

The Portugal star marked the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal pip Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday in the European Championships qualifying.

Before the kick-off, Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost 20 years after his debut.

Receiving the award, Ronaldo said, “Triumph with a special flavor. Not only for the day it was, for the tribute, for the 200th game… To top it off with a goal, I can’t ask for more. It was spectacular, unforgettable, for everything it generated around the game. I have to thank the Icelanders, to the federation for the surprise. And to Guinness World Records.”

The record is yet another addition to Ronaldo’s long list of accomplishments in international football.

The Al Nassr frontman is the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 122 goals in 200 games to date.