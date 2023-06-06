Crisis looms in Abia Govt agencies over handover to senior officials

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Crisis is looming in some boards, agencies and parastatals of the Abia State government over the directive by Governor Alex Otti to the heads of the agencies to hand over to the most senior officials.

Gov. Otti had in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, announced the dissolution of all heads and boards of the state government and directed the heads to hand over to the most senior official.

Such boards include the Abia State Community and Social Development Agency, CSDP, Secondary Education Management Board, SEMB, among others.

Vanguard gathered that crisis is currently brewing at the CSDP and other boards, where officials who are claiming to be the most senior officials have clashed over who is the appropriate official to be handed over to.

A staff of the CSDP who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that there has been confusion at the agency since the government made the announcement.

He said;”The state government announced the name of Pastor Uka Ndu Igwe as the official to be handed over to as the Acting General Manager of the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP),but the most senior official of the agency is Mr. Ekpo Ekejiuba. This has created confusion on who is the appropriate person to receive the handover note from the former General Manager of the agency, Dr. Chinatu Njoku. Mr. Ekpo Ekejiuba is the Director of Finance and Administration of the agency. By virtue of his position, he is the most senior official of the agency. The Government should clarify this announcement which has created confusion in the agencies.”

However,it is alleged that the Governor had directed Uka Ndu Igwe, who is not the most senior staff of the agency to take over the agency.

Ekejiuba who is said to be the most senior staff of the agency had insisted on taking over, while Uka Ndu Igwe claimed that he was specifically mentioned to assume the role of Acting General Manager.

The development has reportedly polarized the agency’s workforce into factions.

Sources hinted Vanguard that it is the same situation at almost all the boards and agencies dissolved by the Governor as officials are currently battling over who is the rightful person to take charge.

As at the time of filing this report,efforts to get the reaction of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,Mr. Kazie Uko,was unsuccessful ,as he was yet to respond to call and message sent to his mobile number.