Crack in Benue APC over zoning positions, as SWC threatens sanctions

…conveners enjoy strong support base

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

In what appears like a brewing crisis, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state has raised concern over the activities of a supposed splinter group who are convening stakeholders meetings across the state to zone political positions without the knowledge and approval of the party’s leadership in the state.

The party is insisting that those behind the said meetings are traitorous and disloyal members who do not have the backing of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by its State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, which was copied the National Chairman of the party with the caption, ‘Benue APC has not authorised the holding of stakeholders meetings for zoning of positions’, the party threatened punitive measures against the masterminds of the said meetings.

Insisting that the said meetings were illegal, the party in the statement said it is “aware that some unscrupulous stakeholders have scheduled meetings in their local governments for zoning positions without recourse to the leadership of the party.

“Whereas the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress empowers only party Chairmen at all levels to convene such meetings, these perfidious persons have rather called the meetings without involving the leadership of the party.

“The party strongly frowns at this act of insubordination and usurpation of party duties and hereby states clearly that such meetings are illegal and unauthorized and decisions taken at such fora would have no binding effect on the party.

“The Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth lormem Alia has not communicated to the party the need for zoning of positions therefore, those hastily convening these meetings are on their own.

“All faithful party members are advised to dissociate themselves from such unlawful assemblies and patiently wait for official directives on the matter.

“The party shall henceforth, apply punitive measures on those disobeying the order of the State Working Committee, SWC, that has already banned all unauthorized meetings and events in the state.

“Party officials and all critical stakeholders are advised to stay away from these meetings that do not represent the interest of the state and the party.”

Though the party failed to list the names of those behind the said illegal meetings feelers indicated that the masterminds are renown members of the party with strong support base across the state.