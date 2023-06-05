CPS: PenCom fumes over low participation of private, informal sector workers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, is not comfortable with the slow and low participation of private and informal sector employees in the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS.

This is even as the commission has warned against further exemptions of any category of workers from the scheme.

PenCom’s Head of Communications, Abdulquadri Dahiru, spoke at a workshop the commission organised for Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, with the theme, “Securing the Future: The Benefits of the Contributory Pension Scheme to the Nigerian Workers.”

Detailing some of the challenges of the scheme among others, Dahiru, informed that “the Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Account maintained at Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has not been adequately funded towards the settlement of the accrued rights of retirees of Federal Government of Nigeria treasury funded agencies.”

He lamented the “absence of a Nigerian Mortality Table to Facilitate the Accurate Computation of Benefits Under the CPS: The commission adopted the A(55) and A49/52 Mortality Tables published by the Institute of Actuaries of the United Kingdom (UK) and being used by Actuarial firms in Nigeria.

“There is low public awareness of the workings and benefits of the current Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Low financial literacy. Undue pressures on pension fund managers, especially during periods of downturns in the stock market, which negatively impact on portfolio valuations, and ultimately result in reduced RSA balances.”

According to him, “the challenge of pension adequacy under the CPS has given rise to clamours by some government agencies to be exempted from the CPS and demands by some individuals to take up to 75 per cent of their Retirement Saving Account, RSA, balances as lump sum, leaving little or nothing for monthly pensions.

“These agitations negate the objective of ensuring that retirees receive pensions and retirement benefits as and when due and Federal Government’s efforts to stem the growth of pension liabilities.

“More exemptions from the CPS imply additional financial burden on the Federal Government by way of unsustainable pension obligations.”

PenCom’s Head of Communications decried the low participation by private and informal sector employees, expressing sadness that “the 9.95 million registered members as at 31 March 2023 falls far below the 46.49 million workers in formal employment in Nigeria as at 31 December 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Many employees in the private sector and the informal sector are yet to come under the CPS. The Micro Pension Plan (MPP), which was launched by the Commission to provide pension coverage for persons working for organisations with less than three employees who are mainly in the informal sector, has so far recorded 89,327 participants as at December, 2022.

“The World Bank, in its report entitled, ‘Long shadow of informality, challenges and policies’, estimated that 80.4 per cent of Nigeria’s employments are in the informal sector.

“With regards to state governments, 25 states have enacted laws on CPS but only 10 have substantially implemented the CPS, including remitting the employer and employee portions of contributions. A lot of work is still required to bring more workers under the coverage of the CPS.”

He disclosed that the “Bond market is currently dominated by FGN Bonds which offer relatively high yields, and thus crowding out non-government bonds.

“Despite adequate provisions in the Investment Regulation issued by the Commission to foster increased investment in infrastructure, a dearth of investible products that meets the requirements of pension funds is a major challenge.”