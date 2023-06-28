Court remands revenue contractor for defying Gov Otti’s order

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

A magistrate court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, had remanded a revenue contractor, Mr. Tochi Eiphraim, for allegedly flouting Gov. Alex Otti’s order terminating all revenue contracts in the state.

Otti had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kazie Uko, terminated all revenue contracts and directed revenue contractors to return government documents in their possession to the government.

Tochi was allegedly arrested while collecting revenue at the Osisioma head bridge where he was arrested by the police and transferred to Umuahia. He was said to have been released on bail after a few days.

In suit No: U/286/2023, Commissioner of Police vs Tochi Eiphraim and two others, the prosecuting counsel, Augustine Udoh, from the state Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Umuahia, told the court that Tochi and his colleagues defied Gov.Otti’s order on the termination of all revenue contracts in the state.

The first count of the five-count charge against him, read; “That you, Tochi Ephraim, Chibuzo Ihemelanduand and Nwazue Azubuike and others now at large, on or about 21st June 2023, at Osisioma head bridge, Osisioma magisterial district, conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: assault occasioning harm/ malicious damage and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516A(a) of the criminal code cap 80, vol.3, laws of Abia state,2005.”

When the charges were read to him, Tochi pleaded not guilty. However, an appeal for bail by his counsel, I V. Igboanugwo, was rejected by the court and the matter was adjourned to July 19, 2023.