Court remands jobless men for allegedly robbing at knifepoint

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded three unemployed men who allegedly robbed a pedestrian of belongings worth more than one million Naira, at knifepoint.

The defendants are Kudus Saka, 21; Ojo Akinleye, 29; and Azeez Rabiu, 24.

They live at the Railway area of Agege, Lagos State.

They are charged with conspiracy, robbery and causing grievous harm.

The Magistrate, Mr F. O. Ameen, did not take the defendants’ plea, but ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri custodial facility pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 4, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Glory Godday, told the court that the offences were committed on April 28 under a bridge at Agege.

Godday said that the defendant stopped and robbed the complainant, Mr Akeem Akinola, when he was on his way home.

She said that the defendants were armed with different sizes of knifes and screw drivers.

The prosecutor said that the defendants robbed Akinola of an iPhone, an android phone, a laptop and N87,000.

The prosecutor also said that defendants stabbed the complainant on the forehead.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 246, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015