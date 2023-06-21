Home » News » Court ‘ll give us our stolen mandate, says Wabara as Atiku, Wike miss PDP NWC meeting
June 21, 2023

Court ‘ll give us our stolen mandate, says Wabara as Atiku, Wike miss PDP NWC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Tuesday said that court will give the candidates of their party in the last presidential election their stolen mandates.

Wabara stated this in his opening remarks at a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee Select Committee, in Abuja.

Though the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike did not attend, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagun, appealed to party members to let bygones be bygones and come up with practical solutions to the challenges bedeviling the party.

However, expressing delight that a large number of those invited turned up for the meeting, Wabara said, “Frankly speaking, I didn’t expect that we still have this number in our party. I want to congratulate all of us for this having faith in this party. This is what will make us strong to clinch our stolen victory.  We should not despair. We are in politics!

“As our acting National Chairman mentioned, they stole our mandate. We hope the tribunal and the courts will give us back our stolen mandate.

“Much as some of us may disagree with the synopsis, because we are still in court, we should mind what we are going to say today so it doesn’t work against us in the court.

“Let us watch how we attack ourselves. There will be time for that. The BOT waits to take some advisory decisions but then this is not the time.”

