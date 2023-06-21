Court convicts 3 for cybercrime in Ilorin

A Kwara High Court in Ilorin on Wednesday convicted three men for cybercrime.

The convicts included one Richard Asaolu, an interior decorator from Iloffa in Oke-ero Local Government Area of the state; Adeoye Olashile and Madiu Tajudeen, both from Oyo State.

The defendants had earlier pleaded guilty to their charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction.

NAN reports that the three convicts were prosecuted on separate charges.

Delivering judgement, Justice Adebayo Yusuf said he was convinced that the prosecution had proved the cases beyond reasonable doubt and pronounced the defendants guilty.

The judge sentenced Asaolu to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine, while a Samsung S10 phone as well as $300 believed to be proceeds from the crime should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Olashile was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine; he is also to forfeit his iphone 13 promax and $400 cash to the Federal Government.

Tajudeen also bagged six months imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 fine, while his Samsung S8, HP laptop used as instruments of the crime and $600 to be forfeited.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, M. M Kaigama, led witnesses who were operatives of the commission in evidence to review the facts of the cases.

The witnesses narrated circumstances surrounding the arrest of the defendants, tendered their extra-judicial statements, brands of phones recovered and sums of money brought as restitution and were admitted as evidence. (NAN)