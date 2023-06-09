Court convicts 11 Yahoo Boys for cybercrime in Kaduna

…orders forfeiture of proceeds of crime

By Soni Daniel

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of 11 Yahoo Boys before Justice A.A Isaiah of the Kaduna State High Court on separate one count charge bordering on impersonation and internet fraud, contrary to Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law

The convicts include are Chijioke John ( A.K.A Robert Adams, Lisumi Emmanuel ( A.KA Kingsley Kane), Malik Adanu Jibril ( A.K.A Phil Godlewski), Franklin Kingsley Onyejekwe ( A.K.A Eric Lopez), Ogedengbe Emmanuel ( A.K.A Made Johnson), Chidozie Timothy Mgbemena ( A.K.A William Alfred), Ugonna Oscar Ezema ( A.k.A Natalia), Benjamin Odeh ( A.K.A Park Hyung Sik), Mamah Jude Ifeanyi ( A.K.A Ibrahim Nasir) Adewale Ayuba Sikiru ( A.K.A Gerald Scott) and Shuaibu Umar Smart ( A.K.A Jennifer Curry).

They were arrested at different locations in Abuja and Kaduna, following actionable intelligence on their alleged cybercrime-related activities

They pleaded guilty to their charges upon arraignment, prompting the prosecuting counsel, E.K Garba, M.E Eimonye, Y.J Matiyak and K.S Ogunlade to ask the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced them to various terms of imprisonment or with option of fines. They were also ordered to forfeit to the Federal Government phones of different make, laptops and others gadgets used in committing the crimes.

In addition, they are to forfeit all proceeds of crime ranging from electronics, furniture, and kitchen equipment, among others to the Federal Government of Nigeria.