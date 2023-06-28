Couple, 3 others killed in the Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Five persons have been killed by armed men in the Kerang community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the armed men entered the community which hosts the Swan natural spring water as well as the Nigerian Airforce base.

State Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo, the Interim Management Committee Chairman, Markus Artu, and the member representing Mangu South in the state Assembly, Bala Fwangje didn’t pick up their phones when contacted for reaction, but a citizen, Sekyen Mark confirmed the killings. The citizen said, “Five people including a man and wife were killed by the terrorists between 5 p.m., to 8 p.m., on 26/06/2023 in Sohon Kerang community of Kerang District, Mangu council.

“The militia came into the community which is behind the Swan Water by 5 p.m., firing gunshots and killing the victims at different points before they escaped.

“The victims were given a mass burial this morning (yesterday),” he added.