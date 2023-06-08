Council boss places dusk to dawn curfew in communities in Ebonyi 

…outlaws all forms of movement, including activities of motorcyclists

By Peter Okutu

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Hon. Ajah Chinonso Consider, Thursday placed a dusk to dawn curfew in three communities within the LGA.

Recall that two persons were killed and a Policeman injured, following a land boundary dispute between Abaomege and Isinkwo communities of Onicha LGA of the State, which has lasted for many years.

The affected communities in Ohaozara LGA include: Ọkpọsị, Uburu and Ugwulangwu as the curfew takes effect from 6pm of June 8, 2023 till further notice.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Chairman of the Council added that “all forms of movement including activities of motorcyclists and tricyclists within the areas have been outlawed with immediate effect.”

The statement read in part: “The Executive Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Honourable Ajah Chinonso Consider has placed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ọkpọsị, Uburu and Ugwulangwu with effect from 6pm today Thursday, June 8, 2023 till further notice.

This is to help checkmate the rate of restiveness in the areas in recent time.

“All and sundry are advised to adhere to this directive to avoid further threat to peace in the Council.

“Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders and Town Union Executives are advised to sensitize their subjects on the need to comply with the curfew as violators would be dealt with severely.”