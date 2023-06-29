Corruption, bad governance against Allah’s injunction — Ikubese tells Nigerians

Convener YesWeFit Movement, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has felicitated the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

However, Dr. Ikubese has used the medium to enjoin both Muslim and non-Muslim faithful to emulate the prophet Ibrahim by obeying the teachings of Allah, saying that Nigerians, especially those holding public offices, must avoid corruption and bad governance.

He said when people engage in corrupt act and bad governance, that they are going against the injunctions of Allah.

The former presidential aspirant said this in an Eid-el-Kabir message to all Muslim faithful in the world who are celebrating Eid.

According to him, both the leaders and the led, including all public office holders and all Nigerians must join hands to build a Nigeria that everyone would be proud of.

His statement reads thus:

“I wish all Muslim faithfuls a happy Eid El Kabir celebration.

This unique festival which stems from Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the instruction of Allah serves as a lesson to us all.

Allah told Prophet Ibrahim to use his only son, Ismail as a sacrifice to Him.

But just as he was about doing so, Allah interrupted the process and provided a ram instead for the sacrifice.

To our politicians, Allah does not want you to sacrifice the citizens you are elected to protect.

But when you embezzle public funds, you’re sacrificing your citizens because many of them will die of things that ought not to take their lives.

To the judiciary, when you collect financial inducements and pervert the course of justice, you’re working against the injunction of Allah, and you will end up sacrificing Ismail, instead of the ram.

To the legislators, when you selfishly make laws that favour a few privileged people, instead of the greater majority, you’re going against the sacrificial tenets of this festival.

To the law enforcement agencies, when you collect gratifications and look away when criminality is perpetuated, you’re sacrificing Ismail instead of Allah’s ram provision.

To the citizens, when you fail to play your civic responsibilities, you’re acting in disobedience to the will of Allah.

We must all join hands together and build a nation we can all be proud of, rather than point accusing fingers at others, for whenever we act contrary to Allah’s injunctions, we end up mortgaging our destinies!”