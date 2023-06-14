‘Continuity brings stability’ — CSO urges Tinubu to resist pressure to sack Buhari’s appointees

The Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria has urged President Bola Tinubu not to give in to any form of pressure to sack Federal Government appointees inherited from the Buhari administration.

The Forum was reacting to calls by certain groups and individuals urging the president to sack some government appointees.

In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and signed by its convener, Comrade Friday Maduka, the group advised President Tinubu to adopt a continuity policy.

The statement read: ”We are aware that President Bola Tinubu is under pressure from some agents of destabilisation to sack almost all the appointees of the inherited from the Buhari administration.

”We call on the president to resist the pressure and ensure continuity in governance, as it ensures stability in a nation’s policies and direction.

”President Tinubu ensured this policy was adopted in Lagos, so the state is progressing rapidly. We urge the president to continue the same approach now that he is the nation’s leader.

”Apart from stability, continuity also minimises short-termism and encourages a more holistic approach to decision-making. It allows the government to retain institutional memory, ensuring that valuable knowledge, experience, and expertise are not lost during transitions.

”It also fosters a culture of collaboration and consensus building, positively impacts a nation’s international relations and enhances public confidence in the political system.

”Moreover, continuity is enshrined in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution.”

Although the civil society forum admitted that not all of Buhari’s appointees had done well, it noted that ”ensuring those who have performed well remain in office is necessary.”

The statement added: ”President Tinubu must not throw away the baby with the bath water. As much as some of these appointees have not delivered, some have been outstanding and need to stay in office.

”Mohammed Bello Koko of the Nigeria Ports Authority has improved trade facilitation, revenue generation and unprecedented remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

”Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad has been able to repurpose the Rural Electrification Agency to meet its core mandate of expanding electricity access to rural and underserved clusters in the country by developing off-grid technologies.

”Buba Marwa of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has fought ferociously against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth through the use of drugs.

”We can’t afford to lose such exceptional administrators on the alter of politics. We call on President Tinubu to do the right thing and reward excellence.”