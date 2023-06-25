Confusion in Imo over sacking of LP guber candidate

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion has taken over the labour party in Imo state, over a report of the judgement of a federal high court sitting in Bayelsa state, last Friday which declared that Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, was the authentic governorship candidate of the labour party in Imo state and not Senator Athan Achonu.

It was gathered on Sunday in Owerri, that the said judgement by Justice Emma Akko has further split the labour party in the state, on who should be addressed as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

The Ukaegbu group has been making efforts to take full advantage of the court judgement saying that there “were other court cases pending that if delivered would finally compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to officially upload the name of Ukaegbu as the authentic governorship candidate.

“If you go through the judgement you will find out that it was not only Imo state, it affected the Bayelsa and kogi states. What it means was that governorship primaries conducted under Julius Abure, was null and void. Because the primaries were conducted when Abure was suspended from the party. So, whatever they did was not supported by law.

“By implication, the court has validated the primaries conducted by the Lamidi Apapa led leadership. So we received it with gladness. In the next two to three weeks it will be done who actually is the authentic governorship candidate of labour party in Imo state.”

But the Senator Achonu, media groups have said that they are still studying the case and would soon make their position known to the public through their legal team.