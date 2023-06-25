Community Shield: Kevin De Bruyne to miss Arsenal clash

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of next season due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Manchester City’s Champions League final win.

The Belgian who has been an important player for Man City ever since joining them in 2015 was pivotal to his side’s historic treble-winning campaign last season but was forced to watch much of the victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul from the sidelines.

The 31-year-old started the UCL final but had to be subbed off after just 36 minutes after picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury, with Phil Foden taking his place.

And now, Pep Guardiola will have to make do without him for at least the first two games of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Daily Star reports that scans have revealed that the Belgian has suffered a grade three hamstring tear.

City will be looking to win their seventh shield and their first since 2019 having lost out to Liverpool and Leicester in the last two seasons. Grade Three hamstring tear.

While the injury does not require any surgery, it is set to keep De Bruyne out for roughly the next month-and-a-half, meaning he will miss all of the summer pre-season.

But more pressingly, it is said that he will still be out of action when City’s season gets underway on 6th August when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.