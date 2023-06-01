‘Come to our aid’ — Oghoghobi land developers appeal to Oba of Benin, Obaseki

…accuses Community Enogie of being behind land grabbing.

Land Developers in Oghoghobi, a community in Ikpoba Oha local government area, of Edo State have appealed to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to quickly come to their aid in what they allege is gradually becoming a reign of terror by the Enogie of the community Hrm Kingsley Omorose and his followers over land issues.

They also called on the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to intervene, insisting the Enogie and his supporter’s action is causing untold hardships and serious economic loses

In a press conference in Benin yesterday, signed by the chairman and Secretary of the body, Ayeramen Akeem, and Samson Abottt, the group also allege being forced to pay fees, different kinds of spurious fees while their land is been hijacked and resold to new buyers.

Part of the press statement reads: His Royal Majesty, and the Honorable Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, we pen this urgent plea for your divine intervention. In Oghoghobi Community, where progress should flourish, rather the reign of terror has emerged, orchestrated by none other than the Enogie Hrm Kingsley Omorose and his audacious band of thugs.

Imagine a developer, brimming with hopes of constructing a dream abode, approaches the community with enthusiasm. Little does he know a nightmare awaits him draped in exorbitant fees like a richly woven tapestry. Emolu fees, youth fees, elders fees, and security fees, all demanding their pound of flesh from the weary developer’s pocket while lands are being hijacked and resold.

Your Excellencies, we call on you with utmost urgency to save our souls before this community disintegrates into chaos. We want your intervention for peace in Oghoghobi.

We find solace in the belief that you, Oba Eware III, and Governor Godwin Obaseki, are the guardians of justice, wisdom, and progress in our great state of Edo. With wave of your mighty hand, you can banish the shadows of corruption and restore the sunlight of integrity upon thr community.

We implore you, Your Majesty and Your Excellency, to stand tall and, may your wisdom cut through this tangled web of deceit like a sharp sword through the thickets of falsehood.