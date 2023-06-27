Collaboration between govt, industries critical for green economy – Lafarge

Lafarge

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El Dokani, has said that collaboration among industries, individuals and the government is required for Nigeria to make a smooth transition to a greener economy.



He stated this at the 6th edition of the company’s Concrete Ideas stakeholder conference series in Lagos with the theme: “The Business of Clean Energy: Opportunities for Industries and SMEs and Promoting Circular Economy through Sustainable Waste Management Practice.”



The forum brought together industry experts, business leaders and key decision-makers in the energy and waste management sector to examine Nigeria’s strategy to transition to clean or renewable energy and the opportunities the transition presents for Nigerian businesses and for boosting energy supply to reduce Nigeria’s huge energy deficit.



He said: “Fighting climate change and making the transition towards a greener economy requires a concerted effort by industries, individuals and the government.



“As a leader in innovation, Lafarge will continue to collaborate with stakeholders and we expect that the discussions by a range of industry experts and public officials here present today, will provide a clear view of the business of clean energy and reveal the opportunities, insights and strategic agendas for leaders in the private and public sectors to accelerate our society’s access to clean energy,” he added.



In his opening address, Prince Adebode Adefioye, Chairman, Lafarge Africa Plc, expressed delight at the choice of the topic and the calibre of the experts assembled for the discussions. “Today’s subject is not just about chemistry, not just about geocycle or decarbonization, it is about stimulating every part of our economy, creating incentives for investors in clean energy and for people and businesses to embrace the use of clean energy products and technologies. “It allows Nigeria not only to boost its energy supply and create new high-value jobs but also to be at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions and saving our planet”.