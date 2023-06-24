COAS, Lagbaja appoints principal staff officers, GOCs, Commandants of NDA, Army War College

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), New Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has appointed Major General A.B Ibrahim, as the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP).

The COAS also appointed New General Officers Commanding (GOCs), for some of the divisions of the Nigerian Army, Commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and Commandant, Army War College.

Under the new dispensation, Major General Alabi, is now the General Officers Commanding(GOCs), 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General E.A Abubakar is GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos, Major General Mala is GOC 7 Division.

Major General Gold Chibuisi, the erstwhile FC, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), appointed Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General I. Ali, formerly Theatre Commander is now Rce Commander MNJTF.

Major General Aligbe is Commander Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Major General Oluyede, Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Kange, Corps Commander Artillery.

Major General Ohai is the new Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA), Major General Maina is the new Commandant Army War College Nigeria.

Brigadier General Garba is the new Provost Marshal, Army, Brigadier Gen Ugiagbe is the new Chief of Military Intelligence,

Sources said the appointments followed vacancies created by the retirement of some officers as a result of the the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.