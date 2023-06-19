Coalition to Tinubu: Increase SSBs tax to save lives of poor masses

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition, NASR, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, increase Sugar Sweetened Beverage, SSB, Tax, to save lives of poor masses of Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs.

Making the call at a briefing, in Abuja, the Coalition maintained that the tax, by deterring the purchase and consumption of harmful sugary beverages, will reap health benefits by preventing non-communicable diseases, especially among the urban poor who cannot afford the high cost of treatment.

According to them, Nigeria, NCDs such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and kidney failure account for one in three deaths.

Recall that after the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, addressed an open letter to the president urging him to review all non “business-friendly” fiscal policies, including the tax on alcoholic SSBs and tobacco.

Reacting to this development, the chairman, NASR Coalition, Dr Adamu Alhassan Umar, reprimanded MAN for demanding the removal of pro-health taxes, alleging that the association is putting profit over health.

He said: “The reason for taxing these ‘sin commodities’ is to preserve Nigerians’ health and well-being, as they contribute to the country’s rising non-communicable disease toll.” Removing sin taxes will shift an increasing budgetary burden on the underfunded health-care sector, rendering the tax reversal counterproductive.

On his part, the coalition’s co-chairman, Comrade Bernard Enyia, said: “The new administration should, as a matter of urgency, prioritize the implementation of this policy and even upgrade it from 10 naira per litre to 30 naira. The revenue accruing from this tax regime should be used to enhance the health care financing architecture.”

Coalition member Funmi Adefila-Osiegbu, Executive Director of Bundies Care Support Initiative maintained that: “The sugar-sweetened beverage tax can Increase revenue for the health sector and can also be used to improve social insurance. I will recommend that there should be an increase in public awareness on all fronts of the unhealthy impact of sugar-sweetened beverages and the benefits of imposing SSB taxes for the benefit of all.”