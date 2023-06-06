Close ranks behind Tinubu, Warri cleric urges religious leaders

Popular Warri pastor and Founder/Senior minister of God’s Judicious International Assembly, Arch Apostle Quest Timothy Omajuwa, has urged Christians and Muslim leaders in Nigeria to live the truth not just say the truth for Nigeria to move forward, stressing that the time for religious leaders of all persuasions to close ranks behind the new president has come in the best interest of Nigeria.

In his message to the nation on the theme: ‘Time is ticking: Christianity and Islam should live the truth and not just say the truth’, to herald the new administration at the Church headquarters in Otughievwen, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Arch Apostle Omajuwa charged Muslims and Christian leaders who are wealthy to invest in their people and communities so as to stimulate economic prosperity for the masses instead of relying on government alone.

The cleric noted that criticizing the leaders without appreciating the huge responsibility on their shoulders was grave disservice to the nation, stressing that real leadership was pressure rather than pleasure. He therefore urged Mr President to make the people understand his roadmap to economic recovery as he takes Nigeria through the difficult valley of pains for true freedom.

“As we step into another phase in the life of this country, let us appreciate the fact that this is not the time to always criticize your leaders, for leadership is a huge responsibility if one has to face and live the reality.

“If you assume any position of leadership with the attitude of stealing you will think that leadership is gain and gainful, but when you start fulfilling the real task of development and making things happen to the advantage of those who elected you to the position of leadership, then you will know that real leadership is not pleasure but pressure.

“To our Muslim brethren, I have this for you. Do not forget that Islam isn’t the end of this world but the end of one’s life if truly you are in the faith. This presupposes selflessness.

“This same message also goes to those who are very rich among Christians particularly the rich pastors and general overseers. Your faith should be the instruments of lifting and blessings and not a weapon of confusion and pulling down those who have good intentions to make things happen in the midst of the people.

“Take a survey of the people in your village and see for yourself how great you have impacted them positively from the wealth God almighty has entrusted into your hands. When you are through with this then you can start to encourage your government to do better.

“The more we try to fight against the government in the performance deficit, the more we cause the government to fight back by doing things that will make them get away with their atrocity.

“Government will only respect and fear you if you live by example and throw your support for it, but fighting against the government when your own faults are visible doesn’t make the government fear or respect you.

‘’I therefore use this medium to call on our religious leaders to close ranks behind the new leadership and encourage the government to succeed knowing that it’s a collective responsibility to do so and a huge loss if we fail to do the needful.

“To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I have this to say. Taking Nigeria out of bondage is good, but making Nigerians understand the process is better. Every slave cries for freedom not knowing that freedom isn’t cheap. For One to stop crying, it also takes a cry because the process of freedom is painful and not comfortable.

“When a slave doesn’t understand this they can as well have expose the leader to more danger than you can ever expect. Jesus did try to free the world but the church, His own, killed him. Those whom he healed and free physically are inclusive of the act of negative action against Christ. There’s so much to learn than to teach when it comes to leadership’’, Arch Apostle Quest Omajuwa added.

In a veiled reference to the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, Apostle Omajuwa noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has very clear and good intentions for Nigeria ‘’but he must understand that the current battle is between the rich and the poor.

Now that you are ready to stand up for the poor, make them understand the process clearly so the same people you are working to set free will not be used to set you ablaze. My prayer is that Nature and spirits perform the role of a Coach so that you can understand hidden wisdom’’ the cleric said.