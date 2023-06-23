Cleric urges Tinubu to ensure community policing for better security

Rev. Samson Ajetomobi, President, The Men of Issachar Vision, Ibadan, on Thursday advised President Bola Tinubu to focus on community policing.

Ajetomobi, while speaking at the residence of late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole in Ibadan, urged President Tinubu to prioritise securing the lives of Nigerians to curb killings in the country.

“I can say that so far some decisions made by this new administration are giving hope to Nigerians and this has shown a sense of decisiveness on the part of this new government.

”But we must act fast on the issue of security, on how to deal with community security.

“And we should be more focused on community policing so that at closer range people can be helped at a short notice.

“I believe in the Nigeria Police Force, but with good presidential leadership drive our police can be good and they can do a good job,” Ajetomobi said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporrs that Ajewole, a lecturer at the Department of Forestry of University of Ibadan, was killed on June 5.

He was killed near the gate of his house while returning home in the evening.

Ajetomobi lamented that the death of the deceased, who was a member of his church for over 25 years, was painful.

“We have seen him as a focused, stable person over the years. He loved God and served God to the best level I know.

“I saw him last the first Sunday of June. We had a Thanksgiving service, and we all danced and thanked God.

“Meanwhile, he was to see me on Tuesday morning but on Monday evening while on his way right at the gate of his house, some strange persons accosted him and shot him and took his body and drove him round to ensure he was dead.

“The situation was reported to the police. So far, from the little idea we have from the police investigation it was a case of a hired assassin. We are asking many questions: assassin for what?

“He was an easy-going person and he was very stable emotionally. He was not into political crises or problems with anybody.

“We do hope we get a clue of what was the cause of killing him,” he said.