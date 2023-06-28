Cleric takes succor to Lagos inmates

By Ezra Ukanwa

Towards supporting inmates in Lagos, Evangelist Immaculate Ezenwoye has taken succour to inmates of Nigeria Correctional Service in Badagry Lagos State Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ezenwoye, said the move was an effort to give them a sense of love as members of the society and in practicing that which she preaches to her flock to do.

Food items such as bags of rice and other relief materials, including cash tokens were donated to the inmates.

The cleric has also made it a regular humanitarian routine to visit orphanage homes, hospitals, old people’s homes and the vulnerable persons not only to share the gospel of Christ with them but to also share love with them.

She had been praised for sustaining the legacies of her late husband Chief Benson Ezenwoye who was known for carrying out massive philanthropic outreaches with his calm personality among the less privileged members of his community and beyond.

The statement reads in part: “Evangelist (Mrs) Ezenwoye who recently returned from UK where she was hosted by one of her daughters, Eze Chinazo Peace stands as a perfect example of a virtuous woman who despite the passage of her husband ensured that her children never missed out in receiving fatherly love. In offering her children the needed security, she started by completing a structure which her late husband started before he passed on, in order to ensure that her children have a decent shelter.

“Her children are a perfect reflection of her virtuousness as she raised them in fear and admonition of the Lord. Little wonder they are all doing well in their various life endeavours in their chosen career, with her last daughter Amarachi expected to graduate from a UK university in coming months. A woman who embodies peace, love and kindness, she has had reasons to mediate and bring peace in some seemingly knotty situations in her social cycle.

“As Evangelist (Mrs) Ezenwoye continues to serve humanity, it is our prayer that God will strengthen her for more collation of milestones in His vineyard.”