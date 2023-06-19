CJN urges new National Industrial Court judges to flee from temptation

Justice Kayode Ariwoola

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has urged the newly sworn-in Judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to flee from temptations as their reputation and integrity mattered most.

Ariwoola made the call on Monday in Abuja while administering oath on them.

“I am making it clear to you to keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption and favouritism.

“You must also redouble your efforts and dialogue with your conscience because you have a divine mandate to justify your appointments,” he said.

He also urged them to give good accounts of themselves as none would be allowed to drag the name of the judiciary in the mud.

“Industrial disputes and litigations are in steady rise, you should be consciously on your toes knowing that Nigeria ranks among the most litigious country,’’ he reminded them.

Recall that the six newly sworn-in Judges are Justices Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma, Muhammad Adamu Hamza, Damachi-Onugba Joyce Agede, Hassan Muhammed Yakubu, Buhari Sanni and Sanda Audu Yelwa.