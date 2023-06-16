CIPMN moves to reduce substandard, uncompleted projects in Nigeria

…inaugurates Council members

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria, CIPMN, has pledged its commitment to hit the ground running against substandard and uncompleted projects in Nigeria.

This was as the President, CIPMN, Prince Akinola Babalola, urged Nigerians to be aware of impostors who are currently parading themselves as Chairman and President or Acting President of the CIPMN and are writing to government agencies and parastatals seeking collaborations and sponsorships, organising illegal elections and inductions.

He spoke at the inauguration of the governing council members of the CIPMN in Abuja on Friday.

He added that the Institute has instructed its lawyers to deal with these matters expressly and decisively.

On his part, a member of the governing board, Mohammed Danjuma, said a database is needed to help curb the rise of quack project managers.

He said, “We should be able to regulate, certify and also deal with those that are quacks and have a database of the real certified practitioners where we can always go. Before you can engage anybody there has to be a database to check if so and so person is certified.

“Whether it is private or public funds, at the end of the day it affects lives of people. Those are some of the things that I see will require all stakeholders on board to ensure all other disciplines are engaged.”