Chukwueze crowned Best African Player in La Liga

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been named best African player in the 2022/2023 Spanish La Liga season.

This comes after a remarkable season with the Yellow Submarine with the Nigerian ending the season with 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

It was the 24-year-old’s most productive season since his arrival at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze beat out competition from two other top African players: Ghana’s Inaki Williams, who won the LaLiga Santander Mid-Season African MVP Award after scoring 10 goals in 36 LaLiga matches for Athletic Club, and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, who helped Sevilla FC win the UEFA Europa League.

His impressive showing has seen Chukwueze linked with a number of clubs in Europe including Real Madrid, Aston Villa and Newcastle United

“Samu is now enjoying his well-deserved award, after being voted by more than 30,000 fans and 26 journalists from the continent, ahead of other top African players such as Yassine Bono, Iñaki Williams, and Youssef En-Nesyri, among others,” Villarreal wrote about the Nigerian.

Reacting to the award, Chukwueze highlighted how Coach Quique Sentien’s faith in him spurred him to giving his best during the season.

The 24-year-old, however, expressed his hunger for more laurels, especially knowing he is still young.

“I feel so happy to win this award,” he told La Liga’s website. “I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible for me… and the coach [Quique Setién] too. When the coach believes in you, and gives you the confidence to play and enjoy yourself, it really motivates you.

“But I think I can still do more,” he noted. “I want to continue working hard. I’m still young, so I’m still learning. This is just the beginning.”