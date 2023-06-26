Chiroma-Mashio elected as speaker of Yobe 8th Assembly

A lawmaker representing Jajere Constituency, Buba Chiroma-Mashio has been elected as the Speaker of the 8th Yobe State House of Assembly.

Chiroma-Mashio, a former Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in the 7th Assembly, was unanimously elected by members of the 8th assembly.

Ya’u Usman-Dachia from the Jakusko constituency was elected as Deputy Speaker, while Nasiru Hassan-Yusuf from the Damaturu I constituency was elected as House Leader.

To assist Hassan as the Deputy House Leader, Hassan Muhammad-Yusufari, while the former Deputy Speaker in the seventh assembly, Muhammad Auwal-Bello was elected Chief Whip and Ahmed Musa-Dumbol was elected as Deputy Chief Whip.

All the principal officers were elected unopposed by the members.