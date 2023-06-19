Chinese Yuan strengthens 7.1201 against dollar

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2023 a clerk counts Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange office in Beirut. – The Lebanese pound sank to a historic low against the dollar on the parallel market on March 14, 2023 foreign exchange dealers said, as banks in the crisis-hit country resumed an open-ended strike. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or yuan, strengthened 88 pips to 7.1201 against the dollar on Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
