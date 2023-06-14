Chinese couple charged with murder of South Korean influencer in Cambodia

Agency Report

A Cambodian court has charged a Chinese couple with murdering a South Korean influencer who they insist died while receiving treatment in their clinic.

The body of BJ Ahyeong was found dumped on the outskirts of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, last week.

The couple said they abandoned her body after she had seizures and died while receiving treatment at their beauty clinic in the city.

But prosecutors have refuted their account.

Prosecutor Plang Sophal told the AFP news agency that Lai Wenshao and Cai Huijuan had been charged with “murder accompanied by torture”.

Her body was reportedly wrapped in red cloth and found by locals.

BJ Ahyeong was an influencer for AfreecaTV, a South Korean video streaming service, and had more than 260,000 followers on Instagram.

BJ is short for Broadcast Jockey and is a Korean term for people who deliver live streaming to viewers.

South Korean media have reported her real identity as 33-year-old Byun Ah-yeong.

In March, she announced she was stepping away from her public persona to “live as a normal person”.

The couple faces life imprisonment if found guilty.

BBC