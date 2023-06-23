China’s Consul General advocates promotion of China-Nigeria cooperation

By Chioma Gabriel

New Consul-General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has called for the promotion of friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and China.

Yan Yuqing, who resumed as Consul-General in Lagos, last month, said it was the first time in her diplomatic career to take a mission to Africa, which makes her deeply honored to shoulder this responsibility.

“Even though I have been here for just a few weeks, I have been deeply impressed by the warmth and hospitality of the Nigerian people and the inspiring achievements of China-Nigeria’s practical cooperation in various fields.”

Yan Yuqing noted that China has always been there for Africa and this year marks the tenth anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s putting forward the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests in developing China’s relations with Africa, as well as the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

“Over the past ten years, China-Africa relations have entered a new era of a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future. Leaders of the two sides visit each other as often as relatives do, and the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation is as alive as ever across the vast lands of China and Africa.

“China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years. Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa brings more benefits to our people.

“China actively promotes the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, and Africa commits to its just position and to the “One China” principle. China and Africa enjoy stronger coordination on international affairs, serving as an important force for international fairness and justice.”

Yan Yuqing said the past decade witnessed the rapid development of China-Nigeria relations under the joint attention and promotion of the leaders of the two countries.

“Bilateral trade reached USD 23.9 billion in 2022 and was already approaching USD 5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the impact of Covid-19, Nigeria maintains its position as China’s largest civil engineering contracting market.”