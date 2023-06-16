Chike Olemgbe emerges as Speaker of 10th Imo Assembly

Forty- year-old Chike Olemgbe(APC-Ihitte/Ugboma) on Friday emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly of Imo House of Assembly.



Olemgbe, a first term lawmaker, was elected unopposed on Friday shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly in Owerri.



Mr Vitalis Azodo(APC-Ideato South) moved the motion for the election of the new speaker, while Mr Ugochukwu Obodo (APC-Owerri Municipal) seconded the motion, paving way for his election.



The clerk of the House, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter sworn in Olemgbe as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.



Mrs Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), the immediate past Deputy Speaker, was returned unopposed as the new Deputy Speaker and sworn in accordingly.

In a brief speech, Olemgbe promised to work in synergy with the executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.



Olemgbe was the Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/ Uboma local government council of the state.