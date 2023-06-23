Chevron congratulates NGE President, Eze Anaba

Eze Anaba

Chevron Nigeria Limited, Friday congratulated the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mr. Eze Anaba.

In a statement by the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, E. O. Brikinn, Chevron wished Mr. Eze success in his new assignment.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited congratulates you on your recent election as the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“Your appointment is truly deserving and a testament of your diligence, dedication, and passion for the journalism profession.

“We wish you success in your new assignment. Please accept the assurances of our best regard.”