Chelsea to swap goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Inter’s Andre Onana

Chelsea are planning to offer goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in a swap deal that will see Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues want to sign a new number one this summer and Onana is under consideration as the west Londoners look to strengthen under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Cameroon international has impressed since signing for Inter Milan from Ajax on a free transfer last summer and leads the Champions League for clean sheets this season.

According to Foot Mercato, via the Evening Standard, Chelsea are preparing an offer for Onana and the goalkeeper’s future will be decided after the Champions League final, with Inter Milan set to face Manchester City on June 10.

Onana is one of several options currently under consideration at Chelsea, alongside Brentford’s David Raya and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to include Mendy as part of the deal for Onana, who is valued at around €50m at the San Siro.

Mendy made just nine league starts after losing his place in the Chelsea side this season and is keen on an exit in search of regular first-team football.