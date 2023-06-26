Chelsea ‘to make enquiry’ for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are set to enter the race to to sign Victor Osimhen with reports suggesting they ‘are about to enquire about the Napoli striker’.

The 24-year-old has attracted much interest from clubs around Europe attributable to his exceptional performances in Serie A this season.

Osimhen scored 26 times in 32 league appearances to help Napoli win the Italian first division for the first time in 33 years.

His outstanding performance have only but added to his value with United reportedly preparing a £130m bid for the striker as they look to secure a centre-forward following the departure of Wout Weghorst.

It also understood that PSG are preparing a similar offer for the star striker, and Chelsea are also now set to enter the race as they too look to replenish their forward stocks this summer.

‘In the last few hours in England they say that even Chelsea are about to make a phone call to Napoli for Osimhen, he told Sky Sports Italia, per Tuttonapoli.

‘It seems that one door is closed, which is that of Real Madrid, the two most open to catch a striker remain Manchester United and PSG. At that point, a place would also open up at Tottenham.’