Chelsea star Reece James rejects Arsenal bid amid Twitter spat with fans

Chelsea star, Reece James, has rejected a bid to join Arsenal in a social media spat with fans of the London side.

James took to Twitter to respond to talk about him potentially leaving Chelsea for their London rivals Arsenal.

The supporter had suggested the possibility of James moving to Arsenal, following the signing of his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz by the Gunners.

But, James responded with a straightforward “I say no” to the fan’s proposal. Chelsea showed their support for James by replying to his tweet with the message “One of our own” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

James, who joined Chelsea at the age of eight, has made 147 appearances for the club. He played a crucial role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021.

Havertz, on the other hand, scored the winning goal in that final against Manchester City. However, he will be moving to Arsenal next season in a £65m transfer.

Upon signing for Arsenal, Havertz expressed his excitement to be joining the club and becoming part of their rich history. He mentioned the high mentality within the Arsenal squad and his determination to win trophies for the supporters and the club. Havertz is eagerly looking forward to meeting his new teammates and staff during pre-season.

James has established himself as one of the most athletic and attacking full-backs in the Premier League, his only problem – and it’s quite a big one – is his injury record having only started 14 league games last term and 22 the campaign prior to that.

Despite his plagued injury career as of late, he did sign a new long-term contract to keep him at his boyhood club Chelsea just last year, which saw his salary take a major boost up to £250,000 per week.

The England international is a superb asset for the Blues at both ends of the pitch having managed to register 21 goal involvements since making his Premier League debut for Chelsea which makes him very hot property to other clubs.

James does still have a long-term contract left to run at Stamford Bridge and with a young and progressive-thinking coach such as Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, it’s unlikely he would be looking to leave any time soon.

Under Mikel Arteta Arsenal has become a home for some top-name Premier League players from rival clubs who perhaps see them as no longer good enough or needed for their sides such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and most recently Kai Havertz.

James will be hoping to make a bigger impact on Chelsea’s season this campaign in terms of goals, assists and top-level performances as he was absent for the majority of last campaign, which perhaps contributed largely to their poor season.