Chefs thrill visitors with local, international cuisines in Abuja

Tourists from across the world jostled to taste various dishes from different countries, weekend, in Abuja as Nigeria hosts the 3rd edition of its gastronomy festival.

The festival was organised by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with the theme: “Culinary Arts: The Gateway to Growing Tourism Destinations.’’

The tourists engaged in cultural diplomacy and integration as they learnt the basics of food processing, preparation, packaging and presentation from one another.

Cuisines on display were from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones as well as from China, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Côte d’Ivoire, Brazil and more.

China exhibited cuisines like fried Tofu, fried lamb chops with cumin, golden pancake with sesame and water chestnut jelly.

Cote d’Ivoire showcased Poisson grille, Poulet braise, Kedjenou de poulet, Attieke and Galette jeune.

Senegal had on display Thiebou dieune, Yassa poulet, Ginger, Zobo and Semia drinks, while Spain exhibited Paella and tortilla.

Nigeria showcased cuisines and drinks like Amala, Pounded yam, Fufu, Tuwo, Ewedu, Ofada rice, Jollof rice, Ofe Owerri, Ofe Nsala, Aadun, Kokoro, Kunu, Zobo, and Tiger nut drinks and many more.

Earlier, Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said the festival remained encouraging as tourists’ attendance had been increasing, adding that the level of attendance in 2023 doubled that of 2022.

He said gastronomy was a cultural expression of nations through their food choices, sources of ingredients and types of cuisines which typically thrived in culturally-rich destinations like Nigeria.

He declared that Nigeria was the most competitive gastronomy tourist destination in Africa because of the diversity of its ethnic groups and corresponding unique foods culture.

Kangiwa urged Nigerians to consciously work toward ensuring they learnt unique skills from other countries as the festival progressed.

“The abundance of Nigerian cuisines exhibited here is reflective of Nigeria’s gastronomic beauty and diversity.

“The cuisines poignantly reveal the `farm-to-table’ processes which signposts the economic multiplier effects and social value of a thriving tourism industry.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has all it takes to be the leading gastronomic tourist destination in Africa and NIHOTOUR will continue to champion the cause,’’ Kangiwa said.

In his remarks, Mr Li Xuda, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria lauded the UN General Assembly’s move to designate June 18 annually as Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

Li said this was a wonderful decision which acknowledged gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world.

“As we know, both China and Nigeria are big countries with rich natural resources and diverse cultures.

“These two countries have vast territories and abundant resources; each region in their territories has different climate, natural products and folk customs.

“With these advantages, our food cultures have formed since ancient times and have already been deeply rooted in our traditional cultures.

“This is especially in the rapid social development in recent decades that has laid a solid foundation for China and Nigeria’s food cultures.

“On this solid foundation, our food cultures will be better developed; our peoples’ living standards will be further improved; our two countries’ sustainable development will be greatly promoted,’’ Li said.

Also speaking at the festival, an excited Eva Barta Martin, Cultural Adviser, Embassy of Spain in Nigeria said: “In Spain, gastronomy is a kind of religion and we are happy to share it with you today.’’

Similarly, a Senegalese at the festival congratulated Ms Hilda Bassey, listed in the Guinness Book of Records as a record holder in the cooking marathon.

Bassey cooked for 100 hours putting Nigeria and Africa in the spotlight in the world of gastronomy.

“I am happy that Senegal has been chosen to host the winner of the competition at this festival to stay in local accommodation.

“As a nation, we hope to grow and become famous in the Abuja Gastronomy Festival,’’ he said.

The festival featured cultural performances by the National Troupe of the National Council for Arts and Culture.