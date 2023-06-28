CDS salutes troops at Sallah, calls for support to Tinubu’s administration

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Wednesday pledge the “unalloyed loyalty of the Armed Forces to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Speaking on the occassion of Eid El Kabir, the CDS appreciated troop’s “selfless sacrifice, committment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country”.



He assured of his unflinching support to officers and men of the Armed Forces as they continue to discarge their constitutional duties across the nation.



While felicitating with gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families on the occasion of Sallah, he said, “The symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

Gen Musa thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Military and commitment towards repositiong the economy and reforms in the security sector.

The CDS also used the medium to felicitate with all Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, and appreciate the support of all Nigerians to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He urge them to continue to show more faith in the zeal and ability of our troops to effectively combat threats to the security and stability of our dear nation.

“Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces as collective partners and stakeholders in securing our nation cannot be overemphasized”.

“The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians”, he said.