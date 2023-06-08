Catholic Church mourns, recounts killing of Rev Father in Benin

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese has mourned the killing of a Reverend Father, identified as Charles Igechi, under the Benin Archdiocese, who was shot dead by gunmen in Benin City, Edo State.

The incident happened on Wednesday on Agbor Road at Bypass area in Ikhueniro axis of Benin City, on his was to his place of assignment.

Archbishop Akubeze, said the matter had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the darsterly act.

In a condolence statement, yesterday, he said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back on his way to his place of assignment and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state

“With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Igechi, who was ordained on August 13, 2022, and who until his death was the Vice Principal of St. Micheal’s College, Ikhueniro.

“With great shock we received the news this morning that he was shot on his way back to his place of assignment, on June 7, 2023, and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha council.

“We, therefore, wish to solicit your prayers for the happy repose of his soul. I kindly wish to use this medium to inform all priests that there shall be a mass for the peaceful repose of Rev. Fr. Igechi on June 9, 2023, at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre’s Chapel by 10 a.m.

“It is true, he was killed. Nobody was with him when he was killed by gunmen, you would see how bullets entered his body. His body was found in bypass,” he added.

Efforts to reach the Edo State Police Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, was unsuccessful as calls and text message to his cell phone were not answered.