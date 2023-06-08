Catholic church mourns, recount killing of Rev Father in Benin 

An empty church

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese has mourned the killing of a Reverend father, identified as Charles Igechi, under the Benin Archdiocese who was allegedly shot dead by gunmen in Benin City Edo state.

The incident reportedly hapoened on Wednesday along the Agbor road at Bypass area in Ikhueniro axis of Benin, on his was to his place of assignment.

Archbishop Akubeze, said said that the issue had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

In a condolence statement issued on Thursday, he said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back on his way to his place of assignment and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on the 13 of August, 2022 and who until his death was the Vice Principal of St. Michael College, Ikhueniro.

“With great shock we received the news this morning that he was shot on his way back to his place of assignment, on the 7th of June, 2023 and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“We therefore wish to solicit for your prayers for the happy repose of his soul. I kindly wish to use this medium to inform all priests that there shall be a Mass for the peaceful repose of Rev. Fr. Charlies Onomhoale igechi, tomorrow June 9, 2023 at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre’s Chapel at 10:00am.

He said, “it is true, he was killed. No body was with him when he was killed by gunmen, you would see how bullets entered his body. His body was found in by pass.

Efforts to reach the Edo state Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, was unsuccessful as calls and text message to his cell phone were not answered.