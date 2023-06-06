CAN urges Tinubu to prioritize diversity in appointing security chiefs, others

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a balanced and diverse appointment of Security Chiefs and top political positions in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the CAN President, the religious body urged the President to consider individuals from different religious and ethnic backgrounds for these critical roles.

The statement reads, “We recognize that President Tinubu is taking office at a time when virtually all sectors of the country are yearning for attention, and we wish to advise the President to ensure a good balance in the appointment of Security Chiefs and other top political positions that will help stabilize his government.

“It is crucial that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria, and that qualified individuals from different religious and ethnic backgrounds are given the opportunity to serve in these positions.

“CAN acknowledges the importance of these appointments in ensuring the security and well-being of Nigerians. We, therefore, advise President Tinubu to take a proactive stance in ensuring that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that the best individuals are selected for these positions.

“Nigerians are looking forward to an administration that will address the injustices and unfairness of the past, and we hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will use the opportunity of these appointments to allay the fears of Nigerians.”