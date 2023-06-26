Calabar boat mishap: Identities of victims revealed as Police recover 3 bodies

File image.

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police on Monday disclosed that it has recovered the corpse of the three students who drowned during the fatal boat accident in Calabar at the weekend.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah said the recovery was successful due to the effort of locals including the marine department of the Police.

CP Grimah said two male and one female were recovered and have been taken to the morgue as protocol demands.

“As we are all aware on Saturday at about 3pm there was an incident where a boat capsized and three students drowned and we have not rested because of the rescue efforts.

“Three bodies were recovered through the help of the locals who did quite a lot, the Marine Police also assisted them, and we have taken them to where to will be preserved, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the identities of the three students have now been revealed; they are Mustahpa Tukur from Ahmadu Bello University, Hamzar Kabiru also from ABU and the only female , Ogwu Aisha Celestine from the University of Uyo.