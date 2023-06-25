Calabar boat mishap : Gov Otu orders indefinite suspension of cruise operations

File image.

…stops all activities at the resort

…we’re all traumatized about incident like their families.. President NIMSA

.. confirms boat driver’s arrest

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, in further response to the cruise boat mishap at the Marina Resort, Calabar, on Saturday, has ordered an indefinite suspension on all cruise boat operations as well as other activities at the Marina resort.

Recall the incident involving 14 medical students with three feared dead and 11 rescued started from the resort where they took off from.

The governor who expressed sadness over the boat incident, directed that all activities be suspended till further notice while inviting stakeholders for a meeting on Tuesday.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He stated :”That all cruise boat operations and other activities at the Marina Resort be suspended

immediately until further notice.

“That the cruise boat operators with the management of the State Tourism Bureau are directed to attend a meeting in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday, June

27th, 2023 by 12pm.

“Besides the cruise boat operations, the State Ministry of Transport is to immediately cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.

“That the Police should speed up their investigations of the fatal boat accident and prosecute those found culpable to serve as deterrence to others.,” Gov Otu ordered

The governor who empathized with the families of the affected students , described the incident as unfortunate.

Meanwhile Vanguard gathered that three of the missing students were from different University with two from Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria , Kaduna and one from University of Uyo, UNIYO, Akwa Ibom state .

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard Sunday evening , the National President, Nigerian Medical Students Association,NIMSA, Ejim Egba said the incident was quite unfortunate.

According to Egba , they have received calls from the parents of all those affected including the three missing students.

He also told Vanguard that the boat driver was in custody adding that the families of those involved were traumatized just like they( NIMSA and its members) are .

He revealed that 233 students from various universities across the country attended the annual event in Calabar.