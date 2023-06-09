Cabals hijack 13% derivation, NDDC, N-Delta ministry – Ozobo, activist

…Urges Tinubu to convene dialogue on N-Delta devt.

Emma Amaize, Regional Editor

A Niger Delta activist, Austin Ozobo, Friday, alleged that some unnamed powerful cartels have commandeered the 13 percent derivation to the oil-producing states, and other palliatives by the Federal Government to cushion the pains of the people of Niger Delta.

Ozobo, in a statement, calling on President Bola Tinubu to convene a national dialogue to address the concerns of Niger Delta region, said the oppressors have also taken over the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

His words: “The 13 percent derivation, Niger Delta Ministry and NDDC that the Federal Government gave as palliatives are no longer sustainable. They have turned Greek gifts, which the cabals of oppressors have hijacked.”

“Niger Delta is tired of feeding the nation with her oil resources without a commensurate reward for the marginalized people of the region.

“The people want a divorce from Nigeria following the continued marginalization, deprivation and militarization

‘Niger Delta remains the most undeveloped region despite it’s enormous oil resources on which the country’s economy is hinged.

“The Tinubu administration would be greeted with a series of agitations, and protests from the Niger Delta if he failed to convene national dialogue to address the concerns of the Niger Delta region.

“The region has rejected all these palliative measures, as they were meant to blindfold the people to steal their precious gold.

“Only genuine efforts at addressing the concerns of the Niger Delta would be accepted, ” he said.