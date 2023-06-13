BVAS: Nigerian youths slam CNPP over claims of non-deployment by INEC

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi, AbujaThe Nigerian Youth Network for Good Governance and Sustainable Democracy (NYNGGSD) has dismissed as baseless, the ultimatum and threats issued by the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign within 14 days or be forced to do so.

The youths described the reasons adduced by the CNPP as outrageous and suspicious.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by the NYNGGSD Board Chairman, Mr. Constantine Ikechukwu, the group said contrary to the lies being peddled by the CNPP, the Commission, indeed, deployed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS for the 2023 General Election.

He said; “It is unfortunate that the CNPP could, at this time, descend to the low level of distorting facts about how the 2023 General Election was conducted and tell bare-faced lies that the BVAS was not used. Everyone, including Civil Society Organizations, local and international observers have acknowledged that the BVAS played a significantly credible role during the election, by preventing voting by proxy and preserving the accredited voters’ data”.

On the CNPP allegation that the INEC Chairman “constituted himself into an obstruction to justice” in the ongoing hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT, Ikechukwu said it was preposterous for an association that claims to be a “Conference of Political Parties” to openly disregard the rule of law and delve into a legal matter that is already being adjudicated at the tribunal.

According to him; “INEC announced the results of the 2023 Presidential Election and the political parties that disagreed with the outcome have filed their petitions which are now being heard by the Justices”.

“Every self-respecting individual or group that understands the position of the law will not delve into matters contained in the petition that are before their Lordships, the Justices, because it is sub-judice. In any case, why is the CNPP crying more than the bereaved? The only umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria is the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, which has not issued any threat to INEC or any of its principal officers over the case at the Tribunal. The CNPP has an interest in the case and is clearly supporting a political party while pretending to be neutral”.

The youths also carpeted the CNPP over its allegation on the cost and manufacturer of the BVAS.

“The masterminds of the CNPP hatchet job missed all the points, muddled all the facts, displayed a lot of ignorance and are looking for evidence by crooked means just to smear the reputation of the INEC Chairman.

“Unfortunately, when they could not get authentic facts, they decided to concoct one. The BVAS is an INEC invention, designed by the Commission’s engineers and fabricated abroad. Every kobo spent by the Commission was approved and appropriated by the National Assembly. The Commission is not a one-man show where an individual decides on what to buy, where to buy it and how much to spend.

“The Procurement Act has its provisions that must be followed. The Commission produced an Election Project Plan and all the costs associated with the 2023 General Election are contained in the Plan. It is the public domain. Various sub-committees of the Senate and House of Representatives severally scrutinized the 2023 General Election Budget before it was approved with the INEC Chairman and National Commissioners appearing before the legislators to defend the budget whenever they are called upon to do so. Therefore, the CNPP should stop the show of shame of spinning libelous allegations”.

Ikechukwu said it was clear that the CNPP was obviously disappointed and bitter that its preferred candidate did not win the 2023 presidential election. “But rather than accept the result in the spirit of sportsmanship, the CNPP and its ilk have resorted to continuous sulking even when their candidate has filed his case at the Tribunal. Instead of allowing the Tribunal to do its work, they have shamelessly resorted to engaging in media trial and mudslinging, preparing the ground for an attack on the judiciary if the outcome of the case goes in a different direction than they are expecting.”

The NYNGGSD insisted that while the 2023 General Election was not perfect, INEC complied substantially with the electoral laws in conducting the various stages of the election and in declaring the results.

Ikechukwu challenged those wrongly accusing Prof. Yakubu of improper conduct to point to one section of the electoral law that he failed to comply with.

He advised aggrieved persons to familiarize themselves with the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 for a proper understanding of how elections are supposed to be conducted.