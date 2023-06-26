Butcher stoned to death in Sokoto for blasphemy

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A butcher, Usman Buds, attached to Sokoto Abattoir, was killed, yesterday, for alleged blasphemy.

The victim of Rugar Fulani in Gulmare Village of Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi State was killed by his fellow butchers, after allegedly making blasphemous statements on the person of Prophet Muhammed and allegedly refused to repent when asked to do so by his colleagues.

According to eye witness, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, Usman Buda in his words said he aligned himself with the statement credited to Sheikh Abdul Azeez of Bauchi State, where he said he neither sought help from any mortal, including the noble prophet in Islam, except Almighty Allah.

He said when Usman was asked to review his statement and repent he said he stood by his statement and what the Sheikh said was right and he support the statement 100 per cent and this provoked the Muslim Immah around him as he was stoned to death.

Usman Buda lived at Gidan Igwe area with his family in Sokoto metropolis at the time of his death.

The killing of Usman Buda came barely a year, when a girl, name Deborah Samuel was killed for alleged blasphemy.

When contacted, acting police public relations, officer Rufa’i Ahamed could not be reached despite several calls, as his line was not reachable.

Efforts to speak to chairman Sokoto state Butchers Association proved abortive, as the Abattoir was deserted shortly after the incident.